Hailstones
Baseball-sized hail can do some serious damage.

Manitoba and Saskatchewan got hit with a brutal hailstorm yesterday. Cars are damaged, windows are shattered, and thousands are still without power. Unbelievable photos and videos show enormous chunks of hail raining down from the sky, accompanied by severe winds and thunder.

From Ontario's destructive windstorm on Wednesday to the snowstorm in Newfoundland last week, Canada's had a very bizarre start to the summer this year. At this point, no amount of crazy weather can ever surprise a Canadian.

Weather Canada has even issued a tornado warning, which remains in effect in parts of Manitoba and Saskatchewan that are near the U.S. border.




Here's a look at the insane hailstorm yesterday. If you've ever wondered what baseball sized hail looks and sounds like, now you'll know.