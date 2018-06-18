Hammered by hail on the industrial area SE side Estevan ....lots of damage to vehicles and equipment #skstorm pic.twitter.com/QzQcfxy09n — Braden Hubick (@bhubs306) June 14, 2018



When backcountry road maps fail you, and you have to ride out baseballs #skstorm pic.twitter.com/ujU6Y3myfI — Kyle Brittain (@calgarywxguy) June 14, 2018



Near the us border south of oxbow ... lots of large hail #skstorm 500 pm pic.twitter.com/ma0IeUZuLh — Ryan Wünsch (@ryanwunsch) June 14, 2018



Windshield got obliterared by softball size hail in estevan😂 just couldnt get ahead of the storm. Guess my chase is over.. Power out in estevan as well. Anyone know where I might be able to get a pint? #skstorm pic.twitter.com/xvDpKeO1Th — Malcolm Shuttleworth (@Majestic_Skies) June 14, 2018



Just a little bit of hail 😩 (for reference, this is a child's hand but still big enough to crack windows and dent the hood) #skstorm pic.twitter.com/KUAGjPukzX — Brooke J Spagrud (@creativeisocial) June 14, 2018



INTENSE hail core with zero visibility just east of Estevan, Saskatchewan. Storm was really organizing but still a bit elevated #skstorm @breakingweather @PrairieChasers pic.twitter.com/n0GtySYOZJ — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) June 14, 2018



It was a witch of a storm, nr Lyleton MB 6:25pm #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/VEBFcTeBnZ — Jeff Wallace 🇨🇦 (@Wherezjeff) June 15, 2018



Ever wondered what near golf ball size sounds like while in a cab? Turn it up and cringe. #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/ZhTtXPJeFG — Landon Friesen (@landon707) June 15, 2018



Got this pic from family in Ninette, Manitoba in the aftermath of today's #MBstorm Such intense severe weather has shifted northward in recent years, potentially threatening the "duck factory" of the prairie pothole region. pic.twitter.com/kwWoHAyAKF — Jeremy D. Ross (@NrdyBrdr) June 15, 2018



Golf ball sized hail just went through Manitou MB around 9:10. #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/fRSmXzJtRS — Brenden Sawchuk (@BrendenSWx) June 15, 2018



Here's what 2 inch hail sounds like. Sunglasses on, eating humble pie. #skstorm pic.twitter.com/qnK6qcLTWx — Kyle Brittain (@calgarywxguy) June 15, 2018



Baseball-sized hail can do some serious damage.Manitoba and Saskatchewan got hit with a brutal hailstorm yesterday. Cars are damaged, windows are shattered, and thousands are still without power. Unbelievable photos and videos show enormous chunks of hail raining down from the sky, accompanied by severe winds and thunder.From Ontario's destructive windstorm on Wednesday to the snowstorm in Newfoundland last week, Canada's had a very bizarre start to the summer this year. At this point, no amount of crazy weather can ever surprise a Canadian.Weather Canada has even issued a tornado warning, which remains in effect in parts of Manitoba and Saskatchewan that are near the U.S. border.Here's a look at the insane hailstorm yesterday. If you've ever wondered what baseball sized hail looks and sounds like, now you'll know.