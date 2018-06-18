Assam

Rain and rivers in Assam

Tripura

Manipur

Kerala

Torrential monsoon rainfall has caused flooding and landslides in four states in India over the last few days.Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials said thatin the districts of Hojai, Karbi-Anglong East, Karbi-Anglong West, Golaghat, Karimganj, Hallakandi and Cachar. Previous flooding in Biswanath district has since receded.Urban flooding was also reported in Kamrup district. ASDMA report that 1 person has died in flooding in Golaghat district. Local media say that 2 people have died in a landslide in the Mahur area of Dima Hasao district.Flooding has damaged 121 houses in Karbi-Anglong East and West districts. Roads have been damaged in all 7 affected districts. Over 1,376 hectares of crops have also been damaged in total.Heavy rainfall in Assam and river catchments has increased river levels., including the Dhansiri at Numaligarth in Golaghat, the Katakhal at Matizuri in Hailakandi and the Kushiyara at Karimganj.As of 15 June, the Kushiyara at Karimganj stood at 16.39 metres, just below its highest ever level of 16.57 m set in June 2010. India's Central Water Commission (CWC) say levels will rise further and have forecast the river to reach 16.5 metres in the coming days.In Tripura, at least three people have lost their lives in flooding over the last few days. The Office of the Chief Minister in Tripura said that as of 13 June, 189 relief camps have been set up where more than 25,000 people have taken shelter.More than 1200 houses in the districts were damaged and the properties and household items of above 50,000 people were spoiled due to flood.Levels of the River Manu at Manughat and Kailashahar in North Tripura district jumped dramatically. As of 15 June, the Manu at Kailashahar stood at 24.96 metres, under the warning level of 24.34 metres but still rising.Flooding and landslides affected the state in May this year. State disaster management officials said that a total of 15 people died, with 24 injured and 11,704 displaced.Six people have lost their lives in Maniupr after flooding in the districts of Kakching, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Imphal West and Imphal East. Around 15,000 people are currently staying in relief camps.Emergency response officials said that flooding and heavy rain has affected 146 villages, leaving thousands of homes damaged.Military and National Disaster Response Force personnel have been mobilised to carry out rescue and relief operations in the state.Imphal West recorded 57.4 mm of rain in 24 hours to 14 June and 48.8 mm the next day.Severe weather, including heavy rain, strong winds and flooding, has affected 14 districts of Kerala over the last few days. The districts are: Kannur, Kollam, Kasaragod, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Palakad, Malappuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kottyam, Idukki, Thiruvanthapuram and Wayanad.NERC reports that 92 relief camps have been set up in the state, and as of 15 June, were housing over 10,000 people.Thirteen people have died in the state in the last days as a result of the severe weather, including 5 in landslides, 4 in floods and 4 as a result of falling trees. A further 12 people are missing, many of them after a landslide in Kozhikode.Malappuram recorded 153.8 mm of rain in 24 hours to 14 June, with Palakkad recording 94.8 mm and Wayanad 104.7 mm during the same period. Kozikod recorded 81.4 mm in 24 hours to 15 June.Further heavy rain is expected. IMD officials and Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) have also forecast high waves along Kerala coast.