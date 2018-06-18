The afternoon of this Friday a man died after being struck by lightning while doing canopy tour in Monteverde.The victim was identified as Pedro Obando, 31 years old, who apparently worked as a canopy tour guide in the area. No additional information has been offered so far regarding the accident or the details on how the tragedy occurred.This Thursday heavy rainfall affected most of the Costa Rican territory accompanied with an important thunderstorm.In the past years the month of June registers close to 96 thousand lightning strikes,Authorities recommend that during a thunderstorm people stay away from metal and water, do not seek shelter under trees and stay away from electrical poles, wires and equipment.