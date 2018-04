Roseanne Barr is back. After 20 years, she's back on the screen with her loud mouth, her blue-collar humour, the same couch, same sister, husband and kids.They're older, and ­Donald Trump is in the White House, but not much else has changed.And Roseanne's television resurrection couldn't have come at a better time. Plenty are keen to hear more from the woman who mercilessly mocked the snooty sisterhood in her first iteration as "America's bourgeois nightmare".Speaking to John Lahr for his profile of her in The New Yorker in July 1995, Barr aimed both barrels at Hollywood women such as Meryl Streep, Susan Sarandon and Jodie Foster, saying they were "talented but f..kin' deluded".Her razor-sharp diagnosis of feminism applies today with even more force. Which may explain why much of red America watched her rebooted working-class dialogue with America when it debuted just over a fortnight ago.Meghan McCain, daughter of Republican senator John McCain, tried to explain the appeal to the left-liberal hosts of ABC's morning chat: "You can't underestimate the fact that she's a Trump supporter in the show," said McCain."She's talking about jobs and the economy and how her family almost lost her house and President Trump was actually talking about jobs. That's something you don't see on television. Most of the time we see how Trump supporters have horns and they're horrible and they're ruining the country."It's interesting to see that ­Roseanne scored the highest in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Kansas City, Missouri. That's red America watching."Hollywood Reporter said New York, rated as the top TV market in the country, didn't make the top 20 markets for Roseanne. Los Angeles, the second top market, didn't rank in the top 30.This came in response to a previous letter, penned a week earlier, by 16 actresses including Sarah Jessica Parker, Jane Fonda, Reese Witherspoon and Ashley Judd, to New York governor Andrew Cuomo imploring him to abolish the state's tipping culture and implement a higher minimum wage."Relying on tips creates a more permissive work environment where customers feel entitled to abuse women in exchange for 'service'," they wrote.Four thousand kilometres from Hollywood, women who mostly work in New York restaurants fired back some advice."To the celebrity women who recently criticised the full-service restaurant industry, from over 500 women and men who work in it: Thank you for your concern. But we don't need your help, and we're not asking to be saved," they wrote."You've been misled that we earn less than minimum wage, and that we're somehow helpless victims of sexual harassment."Bad behaviour happens in every industry - Hollywood celebrities should know better than most that sexual harassment happens everywhere. The people who are pushing for this change in the restaurant industry are exploiting the isolated stories of people that have suffered injustices, and making it out to be the industry's or the tipping system's fault. That is just not true."We respect your profession, and now it's time for you to respect ours."More jobs were lost when a few journalists from the Financial Times went undercover to work as "hostesses" at a posh and un-PC charity dinner in London in January. Through the filter of their Victorian-era prudery, these intrepid journalists "exposed" a drunken and bawdy annual event that has been going for 33 years and raised more than $35 million for a children's hospital.A week later the event was cancelled permanently, extinguishing more than 100 jobs for young women more than happy to wear sexy black underwear to earn 250 quid for the night.Long gone are lofty notions of women's liberation.Take the constant feminist grievance over pay gaps.Under the handy banner of "gender equity" The Sydney Morning Herald last week cited a recent report by the Australian Institute of Family Studies that found only a small rise in the number of fathers at home, from 4.2 per cent in 2011 to 4.6 per cent in 2016.Sure enough, one academic, ­Elizabeth Hill, was featured telling us this was "a shocking reminder of how far Australia has to go in generating the conditions of an equitable work/care regime". She complained about a "gender-segmented labour market, a stubborn gender pay gap, inflexible care infrastructure that together underwrite traditional ideas about who works and who cares".In the same report, another gender professor complains that we have "stalled completely on progressing gender equity in Australia". Not one of these educated women, not the academics or the journalist, thought it relevant to explore whether women's choices might even partly explain these figures.In a similar vein, feminist ideologues get huffy when the BBC's long-running University Challenge quiz show is full of nerdy male students. Diversity officers demand that all-male teams be forbidden. Quotas must be introduced, they say. None consider the bleeding obvious that, as host Jeremy Paxman suggested, maybe "like football or darts, more males than females care about quizzing"."All we're asking for is 50-50," said Nicole ­Kidman recently, citing a 2016 report for the Centre for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University that found only 7 per cent of filmmakers in 2016 were women. The blind pursuit of 50-50 gender representation in all the fancy jobs has, as English commentator Brendan O'Neill pointed out recently, become a middle-class protection racket. None of the women demanding equality in movie-making, on quiz shows, in parliament or in boardrooms demand a 50-50 split when it comes to toilet cleaners or garbos.A few weeks ago, Brazilian magazine EPOCA contacted feminist iconoclast Camille Paglia for comment about the rise of psychologist and cultural superstar Jordan Peterson . The questions, describing Peterson as right wing and citing a clueless New York Review of Books article about the Canadian psychologist, drew a sharp response from Paglia: "To reduce his work to simplistic political formulas shows exactly what is wrong with thought in the Western world today,'' she wrote.As for The New York Review of Books, it has ignored Paglia's work for 28 years because her ideas are "far beyond the limited scope of pretentious Manhattan editors". It was no surprise, said Paglia, that they "cannot understand a single thing about Jordan Peterson".Differences in colour and sexuality and class are all very welcome, so long as middle-class women get to tell other women what to do and what to think.When the worst kind of historical patriarchy has been replaced with an equally belittling modern-day matriarchy, feminism is crying out for a rebellion. And, on that score, more women telling the snooty sisterhood to butt out is a fine start.