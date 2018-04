Cleveland, US-based "activist" was spreading disinformation and propaganda on Syria.



Sami Sharbek tweeted the pics about Syria which turned out to be a complete fabrication. The photos of war and suffering he used were actually from Gaza and Mosul.

"Jad" - @Jadinho123 - shows how the world has been lied to many times to create the current Syrian theater of war (courtesy Zerohedge )...Fake...The young Syrian girl living in Syria who would post videos blaming Assad and the regime for her friends and families deaths.That's her father fighting for head chopping jihadists...And that's Bana with Turkish dictator Erdogan...More lies...Complete with make-up artists...FSA jihadists train children to fake symptoms of nerve gas poisoningFake News CNN had no problem spreading around this propaganda...Sky News cut off the former commander of British Armed Forces Jonathan Shaw over Syria...