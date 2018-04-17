"Jad" - @Jadinho123
- shows how the world has been lied to many times to create the current Syrian theater of war (courtesy Zerohedge
)...
Remember this photo of a kid laying next to her 'dead' parents who were 'killed' by Assad and this photo went viral and got thousands of retweets and had people crying all over Twitter?
Fake...
Remember Bana?
The young Syrian girl living in Syria who would post videos blaming Assad and the regime for her friends and families deaths.
That's her father fighting for head chopping jihadists...
And that's Bana with Turkish dictator Erdogan...
Remember the boy that brought a CNN host to tears...
More lies...
Let's not forget the Oscar winners, The White Helmets (a "non-profit" NGO, which happens to be funded by the US and UK governments)...
Child actors...
Complete with make-up artists...
FSA jihadists train children to fake symptoms of nerve gas poisoning for fabricated FALSE FLAG attack...
Remember that video of the Syrian boy 'saving' his sister from Assad forces?
A complete lie...
Remember the video of the little girl running to survive, after her family was killed...
It was a clip from a music video...
And here is the cast for the music video...
Coincidence or is this girl just shit out of luck?
Fake News CNN had no problem spreading around this propaganda...
Remember this scene from Syria, tweeted out by Sami Sharbek...
These photos are not from Syria, BUT GAZA, and Mosul which was leveled by US airstrikes...
Cleveland, US-based "activist" was spreading disinformation and propaganda on Syria.
And finally some true reporting that slipped through the western mainstream media cracks...
Sami Sharbek tweeted the pics about Syria which turned out to be a complete fabrication. The photos of war and suffering he used were actually from Gaza and Mosul.
Sky News cut off the former commander of British Armed Forces Jonathan Shaw over Syria...