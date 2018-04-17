© Facebook

"last February, Russian radar showed two Israeli jets shot down the day the Syrian air defence fired in direction of a squadron of Israeli Air Force violating Syrian airspace. One Jet was down in a residential area and another one in the sea. But Tel Aviv recognised the loss of only one F-16: it is generally in denial when information is damaging to its image or protected by its national security parameters".

"This information shows the level of intelligence Israel possesses or is ready to release to obtain a return or feedback or more confirmation or contradiction, for its intelligence to evaluate. According to our assessment, Hezbollah already had limited number of precise missiles in 2006 in Lebanon but their non-use was only due to the lack of evaluation of Israel's disproportionate reaction, for example, to the abduction of the Israeli soldiers (to exchange their corps with prisoners in Israel's jail later).



Also, the group didn't lack precise missiles but had not prepared itself logistically to have many of these at hand. Today the situation is totally different. Iran seems to be providing Hezbollah with advanced capability to avoid Iron Dome, David's Sling or Patriot missile interceptor systems. Let Israel find out in the hard way what Hezbollah has if it provokes a third war".

"If Israel fires long range missiles against the Syrian Army", the ally officer said "I believe the leadership in Damascus is thinking of counter firing missiles and rockets above the Israeli settlements, to create a ROE neutralising any Israeli violation of the Syrian territory. Syria in 2018 is no longer the same Syria of 2011. Now Damascus is ready to face significant challenges".

High ranking officer working alongside the Syrian Army believeAccording to the source,The officer is convinced that(when its air defence system fired at and shot down at least one Israeli confirmed F-16 last February).It is clear that Israel can't allow the Iran-Hezbollah-Assad coalition to win and impose its ROE over Israel. Iran continues sending the most advanced technology and updated weapons to Hezbollah to meet the possible challenge of a future war with Israel. Despite the fact that Hezbollah warehouses may be full and distributed throughout the Lebanese-Syrian geography in such a way as to diversify the source of fire against Israel,Last February, according to the source,The aim was to inflict a blow to the Israeli Air Force and this is what happened.to monitor the ongoing battles in Syria and all movements in the sky, covering Turkey, Iraq, the area under the US occupation in north-east Syria and Israel.and that includes the F35 Stealth Fighters, the most advanced and most expensive jets it owns ($125/112 million each, built by Lockheed Martin).The US Marine Corps declared F-35B's initial Operational Capability (IOC) in July 2015. The Israel Air Force initially received a limited number in 2016, but is expected to received a total of 50 by 2024.Russian officers in Syrian in fact exclude the use by Israel of the F-35: "When defence systems are ready to fire against any Israeli violation over Syria, it is too risky for Israel to lose an F-35s, the pride of the US Air Force".Israel's chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot said "the Israeli Air Force is no longer flying over Syria". But his statement was implicitly contradicted by himself in the same interview when he said "Israel will not tolerate developing abilities that threaten the existence of the state of Israel...This is the future message to our enemies".The high ranking officer replied:Israel wants to return to the old ROE and hit any Hezbollah truck heading towards Lebanon or in warehouses dedicated to Hezbollah but stored in Syria before transport.Most cities (part from Idlib in the north and the US occupation of the north-east) are falling one after the other and "useful Syria" is mostly under the control of the Syrian government.The southern Daraa and the Quneitra provinces are the last significant position held by the "Islamic State" promoter (Jaish Khaled Bin al-Waleed), al-Qaeda and few hundred Free Syrian Army fighters.- as it has done throughout the Syrian war -is a Veteran War Zone Correspondent and Senior Political Risk Analyst with over 35 years' experience covering the Middle East and acquiring in-depth experience, robust contacts and political knowledge in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan and Syria. Specialised in terrorism and counter-terrorism, intelligence, political assessments, strategic planning and thorough insight in political networks in the region. Covered on the ground the Israeli invasion to Lebanon (1st war 1982), the Iraq-Iran war, the Lebanese civil war, the Gulf war (1991), the war in the former Yugoslavia (1992-1996), the US invasion to Iraq (2003 to date), the second war in Lebanon (2006), the war in Libya and Syria (2011 to date). Lived for many years in Lebanon, Bosnia, Iraq, Iran, Libya and Syria.