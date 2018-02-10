"Massive Syrian Anti-Air fire, one F16 crashed in Israel, pilots safe," IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus said on Twitter.
The incident took place after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intercepted an Iranian UAV, which crossed from the territory of Syria into Israel. In response, the Israeli military attacked Iranian positions in Syria. The operation triggered anti-aircraft fire by Syrian forces.
Israeli "aggression" targeted an army base in the central region of Syria, Sana reported, citing a military official. Syrian air defenses struck more than one jet responding to the aggression, the official said.
Images emerged online purporting to show the F-16 crash site and an operation to evacuate the pilots.
IDF spokesman Ronen Manelis earlier said:
"We identified an Iranian drone UAV which took off from Syrian territory. The drone was identified by IAF systems and was downed by an IAF helicopter. The Iranian drone fell in our territory and is in our possession."He described Israeli operation in Syria as "a surgical action deep in Syria."
Comment: What were they doing there? Were they invited? No? THEN GO HOME (or be shot down).
Red alert sirens were heard in multiple areas across northern Israel, initially in the town of Beit She'an and later in the surrounding areas and Golan Heights. Local residents told Haaretz that they heard many blasts and reported heavy aerial activity in the area near the Jordanian and Syrian borders.
launched three attacks on military targets in Syria, using jets and ground-to-ground missiles. Back then, Damascus claimed that it shot down one Israeli jet and one missile.
