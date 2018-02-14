© Baz Ratner / Reuters



The Syrian government said on Tuesday that Israel would face "more surprises" in future attacks on Syria's territory, after Syrian air defences shot down an Israeli F-16 jet.Syrian anti-aircraft fire downed the F-16 as it returned from a bombing raid on Iran-backed positions in Syria early on Saturday. Both Iran and Russia are supporting President Bashar al-Assad in Syria's near seven-year civil war.assistant foreign minister Ayman Sussan said.Sussan said during a Damascus news conference.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday thatIn Kiryat Shmona on Tuesday, Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman told reporters: ", and nor do we accept any limitations ... We will respond to every provocation.""We will continue to defend our vital security and other interests. And I would like to paraphrase the well-known saying: 'This is not the time to bark, this is the time to bite.'"Iran's involvement in Syria, including the deployment of Iran-backed forces near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, has alarmed Israel, which has said it would counter any threat and has mounted regular attacks into Syria.Israel also has accused Iran of planning to build precision-guided missile factories in Lebanon, which is home to the powerful Hezbollah movement, one of the groups fighting in support of Assad in Syria. (Reporting by Kinda Makieh in Damascus and Dan Williams in Jerusalem, Writing by Tom Perry, Editing by William Maclean)