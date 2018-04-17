Russian military delivers humanitarian aid to Douma residents
Russian military police distributed humanitarian aid in Eastern Ghouta's Douma on Sunday, following the city's liberation from militant control.

"The rest of militants have left Douma today. The Russian Federation is the first to give a helping hand," a Russian official said.


The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) had announced on Saturday it had "fully liberated" the eastern suburbs of the capital Damascus, after the last group of militants was evacuated from the area.

Source: Ruptly