© Yoruk Isik / Twitter



Two Russian warships laden with military vehicles have been spotted en route to Syria after Friday's US-led airstrikes obliterated three suspected chemical weapons sites.An Alligator-landing ship was pictured cruising down The Bosphorus on Sunday as the world awaits Vladimir Putin's response to this week's co-ordinated military action against Syria.The vessel was spotted on its way to the Russian naval base at Tartus on the north Syrian coast.On its fourth deployment of Russian military equipment to the war-torn country the ship was seen laden withA yellow RoRo Alexandr Tkachenko was also pictured heading for Tartus carrying. The images were posted on social media by Bosphorus-based naval observer Yörük Işık.They come in wake of Friday's US-led campaign against Bashar al-Assad's regime and a chemical weapons attack that brutally murdered 75 civillians.The blue Project 117 LST Orsk 148 ship was carrying Soviet BTR-80 tanks, Ramaz trucks and a Pelena-1 bomb radar, used to detect IEDs.A second yellow cargo vessel was equipped with a BMK-T boat used for building temporary bridges and an array of other military hardware.