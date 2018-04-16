OAN News reporter, Pearson Sharp, is currently in Syria and was there during the cruise missile attack by the US, UK and France early last Friday morning.His report exposes the lies told by Western media that it is not possible to gain access to Syria, and that the Syrian people are being oppressed by a "brutal dictator".The vast majority of Syrians fully support their government and army and want nothing more than for the Western-backed terrorist "rebels" to leave the country and leave Syria in peace.