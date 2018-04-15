is live in:
Pentagon reports 2000% increase in Russian trolls since Syria strike
The Hill
Sat, 14 Apr 2018 14:25 UTC
"The Russian disinformation campaign has already begun. There has been a 2,000 percent increase in Russian trolls in the last 24 hours," chief Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said in a briefing on Saturday.
U.S. forces launched targeted missile strikes on Friday at key military outposts in Syria, where the government is thought to have stored chemical weapons used in a strike that killed over 40 civilians last weekend.
Syria, along with its allies Russia and Iran, has denied the use of chemical weapons and Russia has suggested the entire attack was a fabrication by western forces.
Russia, which has troops on the ground in Syria supporting Syrian President Bashar Assad, is known to run state-supported campaigns used to spread disinformation online. Russia deployed the operation during the 2016 U.S. elections.
Federal investigators have traced a massive number of politically inflammatory online content from the election season to Kremlin-backed groups that make use of fake user profiles and pages on social media, including the Russian troll farm known as the Internet Research Agency.
What we think, or what we know, or what we believe is, in the end, of little consequence. The only consequence is what we do.
The information on the page of Speiz Laboratory [Link] did not reveal anything, but their Twitter [Link] See the discussion here: [Link] The say...
Our jurisprudence was based on the concept of it being better to let a guilty man go free, than incarcerate/punish ten innocent people. But now,...
Classic psychopath projection of their own sins to blame the victims, with such stark clarity the you have to smell the acrid sulphur, taste the...
This is why corporate America needs to be removed from being the administrator of American’s healthcare.
Yes, like the all the British BS from the fake poisoning to the pedophiles in Parliament, Trumpy's friend seems to have been given the cold...
Comment: Nice try. The Internet Research Agency is really just a social media spam agency, not a troll farm. As for the 2000% increase in 'propaganda efforts', maybe it's because Russia is the only one keeping a cool head in the game and people are actually not happy with the US government's actions in Syria.