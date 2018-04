© Evaristo Sa/AFP/Getty Images



Washington should capitalize on the receding "pink tide" as leftists depart.When I first met Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, he seemed larger than life, despite his somewhat compact stature. Now, even in disgrace , the former Brazilian president remains a towering figure in Latin America's future, and a serous complication in American foreign policy south of the border.That introduction to Lula came in 2005, when I was senior military assistant to Secretary of Defense Don Rumsfeld. We spent over an hour with him in the capital, Brasilia. There were important topics on the table, ranging from Brazil's laudable role in leading the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Haiti to stopping the flow of narcotics in the region.Several years later, I returned to Brazil with four stars on my collar in a new role: chief of United States Southern Command. My job was to manage all military-to-military relations with the 31 countries in the region . Lula continued to impress me with his extraordinary grasp of Latin American politics, and he was clearly committed to furthering Brazil's global rise. He was at 80 percent popularity in the polls, the Brazilian economy was strong, and it looked like his ability to drive events in his nation would continue indefinitely. In every sense I felt he was a global leader who would finally make Brazil, long touted as the country of tomorrow, a force on the world stage.I knew, of course, that he had been under investigation for years in connection with the massive national scandal known in Brazil as the Lava Jato, or Car Wash. He is now sentenced to 12 years for accepting access to a seaside apartment --Even before his conviction, his position within the country was weakening. His hand-picked successor, Dilma Rousseff, was impeached two years ago, and the legal threats against him continued to increase.Yet he nonetheless managed to maintain his high level of personal popularity, and was the frontrunner in this year's presidential race. What does his fall from grace mean for his nation and the region?First, it is yet another current in the receding tide of leftist leaders across the region. At one point early this century, there were 10 left-leaning governments in Latin America, a remarkable reversal in a region that had right-wing military dictatorships aplenty throughout much of the late 20th century.For the U.S., this is good news -- unless we squander it by taking a condescending attitude to our allies, partners and friends to the south. The only leftist politician on the rise in Latin America is presidential frontrunner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico, who has deftly taken advantage of President Donald Trump's negative rhetoric about the region and his obsessive desire to build a "big beautiful wall" on our southern border.Second, Lula's jailing presents a serious problem for the U.S. It throws the October presidential election into chaos, with candidates widely scattered across the political spectrum. Lula may continue campaigning from jail, and how it would ultimately be adjudicated if he won is unclear. It might also splinter the center and the center-left, and open a path for Jair Bolsonaro, a right-wing former Army officer some see as the Brazilian Donald Trump.Finally, Lula's incarceration will be a kind of international parable that different people will interpret differently.The use of the legal system to take out political opponents is a hallmark of authoritarian states. As the Peruvian strongman Oscar Benavides said, "For my friends, everything, for my enemies, the law." Some will see Lula's fall as a powerful example of the reach and power of the rule of law;Whether Lula manages to manufacture yet another personal comeback in a long and extraordinary life is a big question -- but either way his influence will continue to hover over the world to the south, even from jail.