Russian six-time Paralympic champion Mikhalina Lysova has won a court case against German newspaper Bild, which called her "the Russian who takes doping" on the eve of the 2018 PyeongChang Games.In the article published several days before the start of the Paralympic Games, the German paper groundlessly accused the athlete of doping, insisting that Lysova takes prohibited performance-enhancing drugs."Paralympic scandal! Russian athlete who takes doping may travel to PyeongChang," the outlet wrote.Lysova was not initially included in the list of approved Russians competing under the name of 'Neutral Paralympic Athletes' (NPA) in South Korea. But several days before the opening ceremony, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) granted Lysova Paralympic entry, declaring her eligible to compete in PyeongChang.Following Lysova's approval for the Games, Bild again questioned the fairness of her invitation, citing the controversial McLaren report, which contained the athlete's name among others."Do the Paralympics have a doping problem? Again, the Russians play the negative role," the article said "The day before yesterday (March 6) they applied for the subsequent nomination of Mikhalina Lysova, 25, a visually-impaired cross-country skier. Her name was indicated in the McLaren report, which proved state doping in Russia. Nevertheless, the International Paralympic Committee gave her the green light to participate."The court upheld Lysova's suit, obliging Bild to delete the article which could have tarnished the athlete's reputation."In this regard Bild, which headlined the article in question in such a provocative way, is prohibited from now on from calling Ms Lysova 'the Russian who takes doping.'"The fact that Mikhalina Lysova managed to defend her rights in court proves that every person has access to justice," Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said following the decision.At the 2018 Paralympics in South Korea, Lysova grabbed six awards: two gold, three silver and one bronze, competing in biathlon and cross-country skiing events for visually impaired athletes.