Its the ultimate music lover's fantasy - being picked out of the audience by your idol at a huge rock concert for a fleeting moment of on-stage fame and adulation.But in China, you are more likely to be picked out by one of thousands of police surveillance cameras which link people to crimes through advanced facial recognition technology.That's what happened last week to a 31-year-old man who was held by police for questioning over an "economic dispute" as he waited with more than 60,000 fans of Hong Kong's Jacky Cheung for a night of pumping Cantopop.The suspect, who was identified only as Mr Ao, had driven almost 60 miles to the concert in the south-eastern city of Nanchang with his wife and several friends, reports say.It's the latest example of facial recognition being used to catch suspects for a wide range of crimes and misdemeanours in China.Meanwhile, another 25 suspects were held for historic crimes at a beer festival last year after they were picked out by cameras.Facial recognition has been rolled out in many aspects of every day lif e in the country, where there are few concerns over privacy.Source: The Telegraph