"We asked the WHO to name those partners, the hospitals where the alleged 500 patients were treated, report who counted that number, who diagnosed them and so on," he said, adding that the WHO staff "failed to provide detailed information to substantiate the claims in the statement."

"There is only one operational hospital in Douma now. All the others are no longer operational," Gatilov stated. "We cannot exclude that the WHO leadership had been pressured by some Western powers, which are interested in escalating the tension over Syria."

