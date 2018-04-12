© Omar Sanadiki / Reuters



Syrian government troops have gained full control of the Douma enclave, the last militant stronghold in Eastern Ghouta, 10km from Damascus, the Russian Defense Ministry says.On Thursday, Russian military police were deployed in Douma, which has been freed from Jaysh al-Islam militants. According to the Russian military, their task is to provide "law and order" in the battle-scarred area.The incident, said to have occurred on Saturday, affected dozens of people, reports claim. The West swiftly pointed the finger at the Syrian government, which has denied the accusations. US President Donald Trump hastily called it a "humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever," warning that a "big price" would be paid.Syrian militants and their families have also been evacuated from Douma via humanitarian corridors as part of a Russia-brokered deal which saw militant prisoners being released. The Russian Defense Ministry has been streaming live images from the Muhayam al-Wafideen checkpoint in Eastern Ghouta, where the mass withdrawal of militants from once-besieged Douma is currently underway.Those who managed to escape told media harrowing stories about living in constant fear of being killed by militants for any perceived wrongdoings. The way out was often not safe as militants shelled civilian areas to prevent them from leaving the war-ravaged enclave.