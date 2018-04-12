© Yasser Al-Zayyat / AFP

Kuwait Airways, the country's national carrier, has announced it will cease all flights to Beirut starting Thursday. The decision was made in light of a security warning that came from the Cyprus government, it said.adding that it is aimed at "preserving the safety" of its passengers.Kuwait Airways will no longer fly to Beirut starting April 12, the company said. It is unclear how long the suspension will last, with the company stating that all flights will be terminated "until further notice.", and the possibility of intermittent disruption of radio navigation equipment." The alert warned pilots about the risks of flying, specifically in the eastern Mediterranean and in the Nicosia flight region. Nicosia is the largest city and the capital of Cyprus.The US, the UK and France have previously held consultations over a potential military response to an alleged chemical incident in Douma on April 7. Citing reports by the rebel-linked White Helmets, they accused the Syrian government of perpetrating an attack with prohibited chlorine munitions.The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that British Prime Minister Theresa May had already ordered a fleet of British submarines to move within striking range of Syria, in what is seen as preparation for imminent military action. Britain could launch its missiles as early as Thursday night in the wake of a scheduled cabinet meeting, during which May is expected to seek the ministers' approval, media reported. US President Donald Trump also indicated that a strike is in the works, stating on Twitter Wednesday that "nice, new and 'smart'" missiles are about to fly in Syria.