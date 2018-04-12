© Alaa Faqir / Reuters

The largest share of Britons surveyed in a YouGov poll for The Times is against military action against Syrian military targets.This is contrary to opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn's position. He is insistent that Parliament must have a say on any airstrikes. His views were echoed by the leaders of both the SNP and the Liberal Democrats.Various UK MPs and social media commentators from across the political spectrum have taken to Twitter to air their views on the matter.While the hashtag #NotInMyNameTheresaMay, is now trending on Twitter as the UK public begin to rally against the UK PM, calling for no military strikes against Syria.