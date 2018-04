© Getty Images

In 2010, scientists mapping the Neanderthal genome finally confirmed that our human ancestors got it on with our Neanderthal Earth-mates. Likewise, even though the last of the Neanderthals died out around 30,000 years ago, most of us still carry a little bit of the Neanderthal genes that we inherited as a result of that interspecies swinging.How much Neanderthal DNA? Current estimates suggest that New research also suggests those small bits of Neanderthal genetic code can play a role in human health, and may even elevate your risk for certain diseases."The first thing we should understand is thatsays Omer Gokcumen, an assistant professor of biological sciences at the University of Buffalo. "So even if you have Version A from modern humans and I have Version B from Neanderthals,Gokcumen is stressing this point because of the misconceptions many people have about Neanderthals and the genetic shadow they cast. The personal gene-sequencing company 23andMe offers customers info about their Neanderthal genes - including the percentage of Neanderthal genetic code they carry. And a recent Reddit thread reads like a laundry list of the erroneous beliefs people have about Neanderthal genes. One commenter says his 23andMe report put him in the 99th percentile for Neanderthal gene variants. ("I can't even grow a beard!" he wrote.)But having a high percentage of Neanderthal DNA doesn't mean you're going to be hairier, have a more pronounced brow, or somehow look more ape-like than your neighbor. In fact, Gokcumen says, the percentage of Neanderthal DNA you have really doesn't mean much at all. "Even if you have 4 percent Neanderthal DNA, which is on the high end, that may mean nothing functionally," he says. "Whereas you may have one individual piece of Neanderthal code that happens to hit a metabolism gene, and so you may have higher cholesterol content or lipid retention."How could harmful Neanderthal gene mutations persist among modern-day humans?says Rebekah Rogers, an assistant professor of bioinformatics at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte.Rogers has published research on the way chromosomes shuffle and rearrange DNA. She says Neanderthal genes may be able to stick around in part due to aspects of this complex genetic reorganization. Or it may just be that some of the unhealthy effects of Neanderthal DNA don't show up until a carrier is old, and so has already reproduced and passed that harmful mutation on to his or her offspring.Gokcumen saysand, for some, may turn out to have significant health implications. Research suggestsWhy would Neanderthal immune system and metabolism genes stick around? "Modern humans are essentially a sub-Saharan African species, while Neanderthal is a northern species," Gokcumen says.The interbreeding that went on between humans and Neanderthals probably took place as modern humans moved north out of Africa to populate Europe and Asia. AndBut in some cases, those links are positive. One recent study in the journal Science found Neanderthal DNA was associated withBut the same study foundBut even the evidence-backed ties between some Neanderthal genes and disease do not suggest carriers of those gene variants are sure to develop health issues. "The genetic basis of human disease is very complex," Gokcumen says."I think that impact exists, but it's vague," he says.So yes, you're likely carrying around some snippets of Neanderthal DNA. And yes, some of that DNA has been associated with an increased or decreased risk for certain diseases. But for now, science can't provide many firm answers about the Neanderthals in your family tree, or how their DNA is affecting your health.