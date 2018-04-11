Nikki Haley
Children suffering in war have become tools for the West, with Nikki Haley stating that Russia's hands are "covered in their blood" in Syria. However, the US seems to not mind "collateral damage" in the wars it's backing.

Speaking at the UN Security Council meeting following an alleged chemical attack in Syria, the US ambassador said that "the Russian regime, whose hands are all covered in the blood of Syrian children, cannot be ashamed by pictures of its victims - we've tried that before."

It's a common tale to come out of Washington and the US media, in an apparent attempt to gain support for American foreign policy when it comes to Russia and Syria - in particular, a new military intervention. However, US officials and media appear to be focused on some war victims, while turning a blind eye on victims of campaigns the American military took part in, be it in Syria's Raqqa or Iraq's Mosul. In his infamous comment on CBS, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said civilian deaths in the war against terrorism are merely a "fact of life."


In addition, America seems to ignore the plight of children in Yemen, many of whom are on the brink of famine. Instead, Washington continues to assist the Saudi-led coalition in its bombing campaign. And it wasn't long ago that US President Donald Trump touted America's billion-dollar arms sale to Saudi Arabia.

Then there's Afghanistan, where the US has for years been responsible for deaths and injuries of innocent civilians - including children. Their stories have been left untold in the mainstream media. Some of the relatives of those killed by American troops have been trying to fight for justice, but the most they can usually get is a formal apology.

One can only wonder if the US administration itself can be "ashamed" of the daily victims of wars it started or facilitated - all the while using children to justify new invasions and bombing.