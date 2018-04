© Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

The British headquarters of Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox has been raided by investigators from the European Commission (EC) over possible breaches of antitrust rules.Investigators gained access to the company's offices in Hammersmith, west London, which is home to the Fox Network TV channel business, and they seized a number of documents and computer records, according to The Daily Telegraph. The Fox Networks Group said they are fully cooperating with the inspection.The EC is tasked with enforcing EU business competition rules and has the power to raid companies suspected of abusing their market dominance or being involved in price fixing. Investigators are expected to remain at the business through Wednesday and possibly into Thursday, the Telegraph reports.Murdoch has offered to sell his 39 percent ownership of Sky News to Disney, or spin it into a separate company to alleviate their concerns. The CMA is considering the offer. The EC has already approved it.