Two species of butterfly that were already in decline suffered their worst year on record last year as they struggled in difficult weather conditions.Conservationists had hoped that butterfly numbers would bounce back after the summer of 2016, the fourth worst year in 42 years of records.Many spring species emerged earlier than usual following a warm start to 2017.Butterflies need warm, dry weather during periods when they are on the wing in order to feed and mate successfully.results from the annual UK Butterfly Monitoring Scheme showed.Grizzled skipper numbers were down 9 per cent compared with 2016, and the population of the striking black and white species has more than halved since the 1970s.Graylings, which have mottled brown wings, declined by 6 per cent on the previous year and its numbers have shrunk by 63 per cent in a decade.The survey was led by Butterfly Conservation, the Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, British Trust for Ornithology and the Joint Nature Conservation Committee.But some species did better in 2017 than in 2016. Number of red admirals rose by 78 per cent and commas were up 91 per cent.The rare white admiral bounced back after a 'terrible' year in 2016 with an increase of 157 per cent in numbers.