Society's Child
Debunked: How Voice of America 'journalist' pushed fake news story on 'Russian tanks crossing into Ukraine'
RT
Wed, 11 Apr 2018 09:52 UTC
"Russian tanks passing into #Ukraine - this video taken yesterday, April 7, in a village in Rostov region next to the border between the two countries. Locals say this was a second convoy," Fatima Tlisova, who works for the Russian service of the US government-funded broadcaster, tweeted on April 8.
Tlisova did not reveal her source for the undated video, which showed several armored vehicles moving through a nondescript village. Nonetheless, despite flimsy evidence to back up the accusation of a foreign invasion, Twitter went into overdrive. Although Tlisova herself has fewer than 5,000 followers on the social network, the message was shared over 2,200 times in a matter of hours.
"How about another round of European sanctions on Putin cronies each time a column of Russian tanks is spotted rolling into #Ukraine? That would help bring an end to this madness," tweeted Maxim Tucker, a former journalist and current employee of the George Soros-funded Open Society Foundation.
"There should be consequences for any escalation in Ukraine," boomed former US ambassador to the OSCE Daniel Baer, adding that Vladimir Putin has thrown caution to the wind after already being "in the doghouse" over the alleged poisoning of Sergei Skripal.
The video was also reposted without disclaimers by several Ukrainian news outlets.
Only then did the fact-checkers roll in.
Twitter user @obretix, who specializes in analyzing satellite images, matched the rooftops of the houses featured in the footage to the village of Petrovka, located some 40 kilometers from the Russian-Ukrainian border.
This was quickly verified, even by Western sources such as the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab, and Aric Toler of Bellingcat, the open-source research group that has traditionally been hostile to Moscow's depiction of its actions on the Ukrainian border.
She then complained about personal attacks in direct messages sent to her, claiming that "the trolls are deployed again."
Reader Comments
Quote of the Day
Comrade Wolf knows who to eat, and he eats without listening to anyone.
Backed by so many executive orders, laid down by presidential predecessors, you might think that Trump would be so fortified by the legalities of...
Ripple effects from the Skripal incident? After Ireland, of all places, being conned into believing UK security forces there was likely to some...
"But what we CAN do is make a conscious effort to catch ourselves when we make rapid judgment calls without the facts." That's the kind of thing...
Turns out, they did in fact 'hard-ball' him. Between this 'trial', the #DeleteFacebook campaign, the collapsed share price, and other attacks, The...
Russians don't even use FB. They have VK. Of course, what The Zuck and Senators are REALLY worried about is domestic dissent, while BSing...
Comment: With the entire world feeling a bit nervous about the New Cold War possibly degenerating into a hot war, propagandists such as those working for Voice of America are not missing any opportunities to up the ante.
See also:
The "systemically murderous and evil' scheming of the empire: Is a new war against Russia in Ukraine unfolding before our eyes?