boris johnson
© Associated Press/ Virginia Mayo
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Monday, March 19, 2018.
British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson, central to numerous diplomatic gaffes and author of various questionable statements, has expressed on Twitter his delight to the news Yulia Skripal has been discharged from the hospital. The comments to his post, however, appear much less cheerful.

Mr. Johnson has been called out on his misleading claim regarding the source of the nerve agent used in the poisoning of the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England. He has angered fellow diplomats and members of public when he compared the upcoming the World Cup in Russia to the 1936 Olympics under Hitler. All this within a period of one month.

He has now welcomes the discharge of Yulia Skripal from the Salisbury District Hospital, where the 33-year-old Russia had been treated.


Comments poured in, pointing Johnson's previous gaffes and claims, reminding of absence of evidence in the case, and pointing out the deadly nature of the toxin, from which the Skripals have reportedly managed to recover.