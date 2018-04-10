© Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn



Anonymous US officials have been cited by NBC who have said that US military operations in the Mediterranean and Syria have been disrupted after the Russian military scrambled active US military drones in the region.According to the cited US officials, the drones began to be blocked after a "series of alleged chemical weapons attacks on civilians in Eastern Ghouta" which were blamed on the Syrian government without evidence.The most likely reason for the Russian jamming is because of US President Donald Trump's likeliness to approve attacks against Syria because of the recent alleged chemical weapon attack in Duma that has been blamed on the Syrian government."GPS receivers in most drones can be fairly easily jammed," Dr. Todd Humphreys, the director of the Radionavigation Laboratory at the University of Texas at Austin said.With US President Donald Trump seemingly about to approve attacks against Syria, the drones are most likely collecting data on potential attack sites.