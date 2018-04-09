© Petersen, C. and Round, J. (2014). Defining dysbiosis and its influence on host immunity and disease. Cellular Microbiology, 16(7), pp.1024-1033.

Time to rethink our approach?

Can the body modulate the gut bacteria to suit its own needs?

© Burcelin, R., Serino, M., Chabo, C., Blasco-Baque, V. and Amar, J. (2011). Gut microbiota and diabetes: from pathogenesis to therapeutic perspective. Acta Diabetologica, 48(4), pp.257-273.

However, there is actually some research which indicates that pro-inflammatory changes in the gut microbiome may serve a beneficial purpose

"Adipose tissue inflammation is therefore an adaptive response that enables safe storage of excess nutrients and contributes to a visceral depot barrier that effectively filters gut-derived endotoxin."

The population of gut bacteria shifted to meet the needs of the host.

Is sulfate the missing piece of the puzzle?

SIBO/dysbiosis as a way of supplying sulfate against all odds

One such pathway to transport sulfate is through the bacterial synthesis of hydrogen sulfide gas.

Minor introduction to hydrogen sulfide

© Perridon, B., Leuvenink, H., Hillebrands, J., van Goor, H. and Bos, E. (2016). The role of hydrogen sulfide in aging and age-related pathologies. Aging, 8(10), pp.2264-2289.

Hydrogen sulfide is a safer alternative to sulfite overload

The toxic build-up of sulfite

Sulfate deficiency

Molybdenum deficiency: The common herbicide Glyphosate (round-up ready) is a potent chelator of molybdenum.

The common herbicide Glyphosate (round-up ready) is a potent chelator of molybdenum. Glyphosate substitution for glycine in protein synthesis: The SUOX enzyme contains critical glycine residues which could theoretically be replaced by glyphosate during protein synthesis - a process which may render the SUOX enzyme dysfunctional.

The SUOX enzyme contains critical glycine residues which could theoretically be replaced by glyphosate during protein synthesis - a process which may render the SUOX enzyme dysfunctional. Mercury and lead toxicity: These interfere with enzyme function.

These interfere with enzyme function. SUOX genetic polymorphism: A single nucleotide polymorphism in the SUOX gene may interfere with the speed and efficiency by which this enzyme can perform its function.

"A deficiency in sulfite oxidase would encourage the growth of microbes able to reduce highly toxic sulfite to less toxic H2S, which would then disrupt the tight barrier that keeps the microbes and the toxins they produce from penetrating into the general circulation.

[..]

One can hypothesize that, as a consequence of E. coli's impaired ability to incorporate the sulfur atom of sulfite into organic sulfur compounds, the dissimilatory sulfite reductase of Desulfovibrio produces H2S from sulfite instead."

Issues with sulfate transport

© Samsel, A. and Seneff, S. (2013). Glyphosate’s Suppression of Cytochrome P450 Enzymes and Amino Acid Biosynthesis by the Gut Microbiome: Pathways to Modern Diseases. Entropy, 15(12), pp.1416-1463.

However, despite their toxic effects, these phenols may actually be playing a beneficial role in sulfate transport.

Benefits of dysbiosis in the context of replenishing sulfate

Neutralising sulfite : Sulfate-reducing bacteria and assimilatory sulfite reducers dispose of excess sulfite to mitigate oxidative damage to cellular components.

: Sulfate-reducing bacteria and assimilatory sulfite reducers dispose of excess sulfite to mitigate oxidative damage to cellular components. Hydrogen sulfide transport : Sulfate-reducing bacteria can package sulfur into hydrogen sulfide gas which can be absorbed into the bloodstream or can diffuse through tissues to be oxidised on-site back into sulfate.

: Sulfate-reducing bacteria can package sulfur into hydrogen sulfide gas which can be absorbed into the bloodstream or can diffuse through tissues to be oxidised on-site back into sulfate. Phenol transport: Clostridia and other pathogens produce phenolic compounds (such as HPHPA, P-Cresol etc) which can safely shuttle sulfate through the blood to the liver.

Some practical solutions

Have tried antimicrobial protocols but still suffer from chronic gut issues - SIBO type symptoms

Red, hot presentation or symptoms related to heat - flushes, eczema, hives, cystic acne

Experience any other skin problems

Experience brain-fog, poor concentration and memory

Poor alcohol tolerance

Have a reaction to sulfur containing foods like egg, garlic, onion, leek, cruciferous vegetables

Molybdenum (to support the SUOX enzyme)

Butyrate (to support gut barrier integrity)

Zinc acetate (to reduce hydrogen sulfide)

Sublingual hydroxocobalamin (to bind with hydrogen sulfide)

Bismuth (to reduce hydrogen sulfide production in the gut)

Probiotics

Another key point is to avoid glyphosate at all costs!

