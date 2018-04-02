© AFP/Zein al-Rifai/Aleppo Media Center



"The activities aimed at prompting the Jaysh al-Islam radical movement to end hostilities and to disarm continue... As of today a preliminary agreement on withdrawal of extremists of the Jaysh al-Islam group from Eastern Ghouta has been reached," Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko said.

On Saturday, the Syrian army command announced that theAccording to Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko of the Russian Reconciliation center,The Russian officer added that theSpeaking about the humanitarian corridor with the checkpoint at Muhayam Wafedeen, the representative of the reconciliation center said that a total of 100 civilians left the area via this corridor on Sunday, bringing theThe official said that starting from Sunday the humanitarian corridor was opened for militants and their families.The situation in Eastern Ghouta has been tense over the past weeks, resulting in ongoing shelling by local militants on Damascus and fire from the Syrian pro-government forces. Damascus says it opens fire in response to shelling from Eastern Ghouta, butOn February 24, thethat urges all parties to the conflict in Syria to immediatelyin order to ensure the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, as well as the medical evacuation of injured people. Despite the adopted document, clashes in the area have continued.Soon after the adoption of the resolution, Russia announced a daily five-hour humanitarian break in the fighting to prevent more casualties among the population and allow civilians leave Eastern Ghouta.