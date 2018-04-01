breaking an 83-year-old record.

Albertans have been dealing with winter-like conditions this Easter long weekend, but some locations have had it worse than others.According to Environment Canada, three locations - Red Deer, Grande Prairie and Pincher Creek will remember Saturday as the coldest March 31 on record.A cold front passed through the southwest corner of the province Saturday morning dropping temperatures in places like Cardston by 15 degrees within an hour.Fort McMurray and Cold Lake set new low temperature records on Friday with lows of -31.7 C and -21.7 C respectively.A number of weather warnings, and special weather statements have been issued across the province this weekend, including snowfall warnings.Places like Jasper National Park saw between 15 to 20 centimetres of snow fall from Thursday night to Saturday morning, while some local ski hills saw even more.Areas west of Calgary like Kananaskis recorded 15 centimetres with this system, while Calgary officially had close to 3 centimetres., with temperatures expected to remain below freezing for days in many locations.The average daytime high in Calgary this time of year is 7 C.