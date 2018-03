If the official start of spring tricked you into believing we would soon be frolicking in green pastures under the sun, Saturday's overnight snowfall was a sobering reminder that it won't be happening anytime soon.The Twin Cities also saw its fair share of snowfall, with 2.8 inches officially recorded at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport by morning. More snow fell to just north: 5.5 inches and 6.1 inches were recorded in Andover and St. Cloud, respectively.according to the Weather Service. Brainerd, Little Falls and Ottertail reported 10 inches, with 11 inches in Isle on Lake Mille Lacs.And although clearing skies signify that the snowfall is over — for now — drivers will have to deal with bumpy, icy roads across the metro area, according to the state Department of Transportation . MnDOT reported more than dozen active crashes along highways in the Twin Cities as of 11 a.m. Saturday.While it's not close to the record low of -1 degrees set on this date in 1969,Winds of 20 miles per hour, gusting up to 35 miles per hour, will add to the chill.