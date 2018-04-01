is live in:
Society's Child
Long-serving Kemerovo governor resigns after mall fire tragedy, calling protesters 'troublmakers'
RT
Sun, 01 Apr 2018 07:30 UTC
Tuleyev, who has served as the regional governor since 1997, having been re-elected four times, has handed in his resignation to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the regional administration's press service has said. His current term was due to expire in 2020.
Speaking about his resignation, Tuleyev said that he believes it is the only right decision. "I believe it's the right, sensible, the only correct decision, because it's impossible, morally impossible to hold a governor's post with such a heavy burden,"he said in a video address.
"I have done everything I could," Tuleyev said. "I have met the families of the deceased, I have tried to settle the matter of aid. Again, I offer my deep apologies. But we have to live on. Live to keep the memories of those we've lost."
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted Tuleyev's resignation and signed a decree providing for the early termination of his authority, the Kremlin press service said in a statement. Tuleyev's deputy, Sergey Tsivilev, has been appointed as acting governor of Kemerovo region.
The deadly fire on March 25 triggered a wave of protests in Kemerovo and across Russia. People rallied in the hundreds to demand justice for the victims and their family, calling for the resignations of regional authorities and the prosecution of those found responsible.
Early witness reports, which were later confirmed by investigators, attributed the high death toll to the mismanagement of the building and its fire prevention systems. Emergency exits were found to have been locked or blocked and the building's fire alarm system was off. Russian President Vladimir Putin, during an emergency visit to Kemerovo shortly after the tragedy, blamed the deaths on "criminal negligence."
Reports about Tuleyev's looming resignation had been circulating in the media almost since right after the fire. Calls for him to step down were exacerbated by his poor health and his attitude towards the protesters in the wake of the blaze, who he called "troublemakers." Putin, answering the locals' question, said Tuleyev's dismissal would not be "done for show" in the wake of the tragedy.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Palestinians: 'We want to return to our lands without bloodshed or bombs' - Israel responds with tear gas, live fire
- Police retrieve 4 bodies following major flooding in Fiji
- Long-serving Kemerovo governor resigns after mall fire tragedy, calling protesters 'troublmakers'
- 'My rights don't end where your feelings begin': Florida high school students hold rally in support of Second Amendment
- 'Does Putin own your company?': Russian cafe in New York raided by hostile health inspector
- Long Island judge confesses to being a panty thief
- 412,000 deaths each year may be attributed to lead exposure in the United States
- CRISPR9 Gene-Editing dangers cause a firefight
- Gut feelings: New insights on mental health, depression & anxiety
- Avalanche in Swiss resort kills 3 skiers following days of heavy snowfall
- Earth changes: Enormous new river in central Argentina was literally born overnight
- UK: Father's benefits cut after son's death deemed not good enough reason to miss assessment
- Study: Super typhoon may flood a third of Tokyo
- Jelawat rapidly intensified into the first super typhoon of 2018
- David Hogg's call to boycott Laura Ingraham sets dangerous precedent
- Former Brazilian President Lula: Brazilian elite don't want democracy
- The prolific sex trafficking in Telford, UK and the left's politically correct ignoring of it
- Making sense of the 'anti-semitism' hysteria surrounding Jeremy Corbyn
- New US National Security Advisor John Bolton supports terrorists
- Clinton-linked cult leader who branded his victims arrested for sex trafficking, conspiracy, slavery
- Former Brazilian President Lula: Brazilian elite don't want democracy
- New US National Security Advisor John Bolton supports terrorists
- 'Smoking gun' text messages show that it was Obama White House - NOT Russia - that interfered in 2016 election
- China's Petroyuan was just born - and here's what it means
- Erdogan unsurprisingly rejects Macron's offer to "get into bed with terrorists"
- SOTT Focus: 2018-2028: The Most Dangerous Decade
- Nicolas Sarkozy: A case of crime and punishment?
- Kiriakou: I went to prison for disclosing the CIA's torture - Haspel helped cover it up
- Sarkozy's downfall, the revenge of Gaddafi and Libya
- Some say blame Trump when Iran races for the bomb
- Mattis admits US is involved in planning Saudi strikes in Yemen
- Trump ally interrogated by FBI at Boston airport
- The newest 'location' of 'novichok' nerve agent in Salisbury just shows the UK govt is making it up as they go along
- UN chief calls for Cold War mechanisms to avoid escalation of Russia-West tension, after the White House declares the expulsion of 12 Russian diplomats from the UN
- How kind: UK 'may allow' Russian diplomats to visit poison victim Yulia Skripal
- Belligerent Bolton: The 'second most dangerous man in Washington'
- A lemon defense system: Patriot missiles are made in America and fail everywhere
- Is Trump seriously thinking of pulling the military out of Syria?
- SOTT Focus: Moscow Confronts London With 14 questions on 'Fabricated' Skripal Case, France Implicated
- Why did fmr Secretary of State Hillary Clinton order diplomats to suppress 'novichok' discussions?
- Palestinians: 'We want to return to our lands without bloodshed or bombs' - Israel responds with tear gas, live fire
- Long-serving Kemerovo governor resigns after mall fire tragedy, calling protesters 'troublmakers'
- 'My rights don't end where your feelings begin': Florida high school students hold rally in support of Second Amendment
- 'Does Putin own your company?': Russian cafe in New York raided by hostile health inspector
- Long Island judge confesses to being a panty thief
- UK: Father's benefits cut after son's death deemed not good enough reason to miss assessment
- David Hogg's call to boycott Laura Ingraham sets dangerous precedent
- The prolific sex trafficking in Telford, UK and the left's politically correct ignoring of it
- Making sense of the 'anti-semitism' hysteria surrounding Jeremy Corbyn
- Clinton-linked cult leader who branded his victims arrested for sex trafficking, conspiracy, slavery
- Dmitry Peskov on Weinstein: 'What do you call a woman who sleeps with a man for $10m?'
- Venezuelan public health system collapsing - Doctors work under threat of death if patients die
- Israel waives building permit requirements for U.S. State Dep't while Palestinians are refused, homes demolished
- The horrors of Trump's tax bill: Wage increases, bonuses and college tuition assistance
- 11yo survivor of Kemerovo mall fire tragically learns his entire family perished
- Syrian Army discovers large underground hospital, medicine warehouses in E Ghouta
- Religious insanity: Catholic theology professor argues Jesus was pro-pedophilia, 'crossdressing', gender-fluid 'drag king'
- It takes a catastrophe to reduce wealth and income inequality
- 'Mars One' project possible scam reveals new investigations
- Why France will implode: Baker fined 3000 euros for working 7 days a week during tourist season
- Professor John Erickson: 'Edinburgh Conversations' with Russians
- Built to last! The roads of Ancient Rome
- Powerful men have left a genetic mark on humanity
- The 1915 Armenian Genocide, Jewish Lobby and its Russophobic Origins
- Destruction of Yugoslavia: The template for America's future policy
- 13,000-year-old human footprints found off Canada's Pacific coast
- Prehistoric human footprints unearthed on Canada shoreline - supports Asia to America theory
- 3mn yo giant land sloth discovered after landslide on Argentinian beach
- Pre-Columbian settlements suggests current ideas about South American indigenous history are wrong
- Ancient relics reveal humans in Britain survived intense climate change 11,000 years ago
- Frank Taylor Report - the mysterious 9/11 document that launched US-NATO's ME 'War on Terrorism'
- Volcanic eruptions, epics, pagan gods and the shift towards monotheism in Middle Ages Iceland
- The mummy returns: Ancient remains found in 'empty' coffin stored for 150 years at Australia's oldest university museum
- Medieval skeletons reveal children aren't starting puberty earlier - but there is more to the story
- Genetic study confirms 4000 years ago Indians landed in Australia
- Strasbourg Cathedral's secreted stained glass astronomical clock illuminates each equinox
- Legacy of the Iraq War, implications today
- Germany covered by glaciers 100,000 years earlier than previously thought - implications for arrival of the first people
- Tutankhamun 'fought in battle,' new research suggests
- 115,000-year-old bone tools discovered in China
- Revolutionary brain-mapping technique creates new blueprint for cortical connections
- Paper-like LCD - thin, flexible, tough and cheap
- Scientists surprised by monkeys' altruistic behavior even when no one was looking
- Notebaert Nature Museum hatches rare Comet Moth
- Scientists create world's first 3-D thermal image of volcano using drone technology
- Powerful 18th century New England earthquake recorded in pond mud
- Newly discovered channels in human body could be previously-unknown organ that helps explain spread of cancer
- Kaspersky Lab registers a large number of cyberattacks targeting Russian media websites
- Russia tests new weapons as part of strategic missile forces drills
- Persistent Aquatic Living Sensors: The scary plan to militarize ocean life
- April 1 (no fooling!) Space station to plummet to Earth, fireballs expected
- IT security specialists claim 45 different smartphones have viruses built into them
- Boeing Aircraft hit by malware attack, company says scale of problem overstated by media
- Scientists: The bigger the earthquake, the longer it takes to issue an alert
- Internal report reveals USAF may be forced into massive reduction of planned F-35 fleet
- Vets warn raw chicken can lead to rare but potentially fatal paralysis in dogs
- "Cosmic signatures" of the Younger Dryas impact found in Antarctica
- High resolution CT scans shed new light on the extinct Tasmanian Tiger
- Are blue-eyed redheads going extinct?
- First biocomputer made from living human cells created by scientist
- Police retrieve 4 bodies following major flooding in Fiji
- Avalanche in Swiss resort kills 3 skiers following days of heavy snowfall
- Earth changes: Enormous new river in central Argentina was literally born overnight
- Study: Super typhoon may flood a third of Tokyo
- Jelawat rapidly intensified into the first super typhoon of 2018
- Amazed residents film tornado touch down in Var, France
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: European blizzards, UK snows, Norway cliffhangers and golden globes
- Spring storm dumps a foot of snowfall on central Minnesota
- Sahara Desert has grown by 10% in the last 100 years
- A taste of the future? Hailstorms damage crops in several districts of Bihar, India
- Mud volcano erupts in Garadagh, Azerbaijan
- Video of pit bull lunging at seven-year-old boy and breaking his wrist in savage attack in Taiwan
- Lightning kills two, crops damaged by large hailstones in Rangpur, Bangladesh
- Chaotic situation due to snow on the Gotthard in Switzerland
- Long cold winter continues for western Canada
- For the first time in 20 years: Turtles return to nest on a Mumbai Beach
- Rivers overflow flooding areas of Greece, Bulgaria and Turkey
- Hailstorm damages crop and property in Bhutan
- Massive storm wth hail the size of tennis balls damages crops, house roofs in Nepal
- Massive 6.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Papua New Guinea
- Sky-watcher videotapes big, bright and loud meteor fireball in NE Alberta, Canada
- Mysterious light, loud boom startles residents in San Jose, California
- Dash cam captures meteor fireball's flight across Colorado sky
- White ball with green halo over France
- Fragmenting meteor fireball observed over Tucumán, Argentina (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball reported in the sky over Western Washington (VIDEOS) - UPDATE
- Bolide? Mysterious loud boom shakes Oklahoma, locals report green and orange flashes
- Spectacular meteor fireball spotted over New Zealand
- Dazzling meteor fireball turns night into day over Russian Urals (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball flashes across the sky of Newcastle, Australia (VIDEO)
- Fast moving meteor fireball captured on dashcam over Russian city
- Loud, house-shaking boom rattles Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania
- Meteor fireball reported over Wisconsin, US
- Fireball amazes onlookers as it streaks across the skies of Chile (VIDEO)
- Bolide streaks over Côte-d'Or, France
- Meteor fireball filmed over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in Oconee County, South Carolina
- Dashcam footage captures meteor fireball over Manchester, New Hampshire (VIDEO)
- Meteor fireball seen over South Carolina (VIDEO)
- Bright meteor fireball reported over Bahia, Brazil (VIDEOS)
- 412,000 deaths each year may be attributed to lead exposure in the United States
- CRISPR9 Gene-Editing dangers cause a firefight
- Gut feelings: New insights on mental health, depression & anxiety
- Is the plague back?
- 'Wi-Fried': Wireless technology is dooming a generation to ill health?
- 5G rollout: How big wireless made us think that cell phones are safe
- Former addict gets red-pilled on sugar
- Autoimmune diseases tied to yeast in vaccines
- Starbucks & co ordered to serve coffee in California with cancer warning labels
- Cancer causing chemical cocktails: The pollution in people
- Researchers double down on genetic theories to explain non-familial breast cancer
- No surprise: People who eat out regularly have higher levels of harmful phthalates
- Cancer vaccine may be available in just one year
- British man catches world's first confirmed case of 'super gonorrhea', resistant to two crucial antibiotics
- If gut microbiome is perturbed by antibiotics, viral disease may inflict more harm
- Tuberculosis cases suddenly jump by 10% in New York City, largest increase in 26 years
- CDC fear mongers warn of a second wave of flu
- UK government to give flu vaccine to children under the age of nine - even though similar program failed to prevent the recent flu crisis
- The Interstitium: Scientists discover new organ that spans throughout the human body
- 90 Days on a Carnivore Diet: Results and Insights
- A wise Easter message: How to face suffering
- 'Rise in possessions' leads Vatican to hold exorcist training course
- What happens when social psychologists cry wolf
- The happiest teenagers only use digital media less than an hour a day
- The symbiotic relationship of ideological possession with its host
- Sleep on it before making a big decision, says science
- Sad introverts make the best psychologists
- Jung's 'discovery' of the collective unconscious and the beguiling spell on popular psychology
- Taoist cosmic healing: Energetic medicine for health & spirit
- Put your laptops away - taking notes by hand will improve learning and retention
- Busy hands make happy brains
- The role of brain waves: Focus attention and keep the information flowing
- On sovereignty and becoming more resilient
- What you pay attention to ends up controlling your life
- Three guidelines for truth-telling
- Three reasons people botch big decisions
- Walk off your depression! Exercise often works better than medication to improve mental health
- Does mind-wandering spur creativity?
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Is anybody home? Dissociation and ......oh, I forgot
- Who's got the time? Why time seems to fly - or trickle - by
- Argentinian pilot films close encounter with UFO's passing dangerously close to his private plane
- Independent witnesses report silent ghost plane over Ripley, UK which 'turned the sky dark'
- Pilots in separate aircraft report seeing a UFO over Arizona
- Video emerges of UFOs speeding past rescue helicopter
- The skeletal remains of giants found all over the world
- Aborted fetus or mystery Alien?
- UFO 'laser battle' captured on video above Area 51
- People come forward to report coded voicemail message on their phones warning that 'they are not human'
- Kaikōura, New Zealand UFO sighting still flummoxing locals 40 years later
- Best of the Web: Washington Post: The military keeps encountering UFOs but the Pentagon doesn't care
- Hmmm... Pentagon releases ANOTHER video of its jets chasing UFO
- Triangular UFO videoed flying low in the night sky could be the 'best evidence ever' for alien life
- Exorcists go online as Vatican faces mounting demand
- Mothman-like entity seen near truck stop on Illinois/Wisconsin border
- More time travelers with revelations, future warnings and photos
- Polish family terrorized by a poltergeist
- Worlds unknown: Tales of mysterious underground civilizations
- From the black depths, bizarre cases of underground monsters
- Vatican reportedly sets up new exorcism course amid soaring claims of demonic possession
- Coins rain down on Madhya Pradesh, India
- Here we go again....Passage in the Bible predicts the world will end in 2018!
- Smoking elephant captured on camera lighting up jungle cigarette
- '#HimToo': Jesus Christ was a victim of sexual abuse when he was stripped to be crucified - university academic
- "Respect my privacy" pleads Zuckerberg
- Object of affection: Meet the people 'married' to bizarre things
- Stephen Carter's 12 sci-fi rules for life
- Whatever goes wrong, you can always blame a Russian!
- Putin accused of interfering in Russian elections!
- RT throws down the gauntlet: 'You want Russian trolls? We'll give you Russian trolls' (VIDEO)
- Harvard to offer four-year degree In Feeling Oppressed
- White House running out of cardboard boxes says spokesperson
- Achilles the deaf Hermitage cat to reprise role as 'animal psychic' for FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia
- Church of Scientology and Catholic Church announce merger
- Seems legit! Man 'from the future' holds interview with himself after bumping into his younger version (VIDEO)
- Justin Trudeau's trip to India in 3 minutes
- Bad makeup and a terrible accent apparently makes you a time traveler
- Holy sheet! Shaolin monk pierces pane of glass with needle (VIDEO)
- Psychiatrists baffled by strange mental disorder affecting only world leaders who defy US diktats
- Trigger warning: Putin campaign video warns about the horrors of communism and liberalism
- Russkies hacking English too? US establishment adopts 'spy' language
Quote of the Day
The nationalist not only does not disapprove of atrocities committed by his own side, but he has a remarkable capacity for not even hearing about them.
Recent Comments
Peyton Place meets Harper Valley PTA
...However, if he were a corporation, he could get all the welfare he wanted. Perhaps that's the solution: the poor should incorporate.
Very very nice encapsulation. The only thing I would add is the use of "friendly" terrorists aka ISIS, Al Nisra, Syrian liberation army or...
so argentina feeds the world. why did india and bangladesh proliferate beyond the means of their land base? and why should south americans lose...
he means little hitler and his entourage of traitors and jesuits. like what, less than a half a percent of the total population. untie that that...
Comment: See also: Investigation Shows Kemerovo Shopping Mall Blaze Result of Gross Negligence, Putin Promises Those Responsible for Will Face Justice