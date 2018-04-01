The founder of the chain of cafés "Teremok", Mikhail Goncharov, has spoken of a "hostile" attitude of the sanitary inspector in New York.The check itself caused financial damage to the franchise, while the health department official asked several "surprising" questions.He also supported the open letter of the "Congress of Russian Americans" to US President Donald Trump, in which representatives of the public organization complained of discrimination by Russian residents living in the United States.