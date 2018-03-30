© Murad Sezer / Reuters



A top South Korean diplomat has confirmed that Russia could build a natural gas pipeline to her country via North Korea.Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said at a Seoul forum on regional energy cooperation, as quoted by Yonhap news agency.she said.Russia's Gazprom has long wanted to deliver gas to energy-hungry South Korea. However, the project has been unfeasible, since the pipeline must cross North Korea."The idea behind the pipeline looks very difficult to implement, especially given the complex political-military context continuing on the Korean Peninsula, and the obvious political risks," Gazprom said in 2012.Back in 2008, Russia and South Korea signed a preliminary agreement on the delivery of Russian gas, and negotiations with North Korea about transit began in 2011 but have since stalled.South Korea is forced to buy its gas in liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments, although pipeline gas is always cheaper. Seoul has been concerned that if the pipeline is built, Pyongyang could blackmail or even block the transit.Fresh hopes for better relations between the two countries appeared during the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, where Korean athletes paraded in the opening ceremony as a joint team.