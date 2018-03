© Erik De Castro/Reuters



"The native Arab population is subjected to reprisals and exactions while forced mobilization is being carried out. This causes sharp discontent among local residents. Consequently, the locals have staged an uprising against the high-handedness of rebel forces controlled by the US" in Al-Mansour, a town 25km southwest of Raqqa.

"Residents often take on water from the Euphrates River which increases the risk of infections and epidemics breaking out," the general commented, adding that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and local authorities appointed by the Americans "can't fix humanitarian problems."

Facing the dire plight of living in devastated Raqqa, people have begun an uprising against US-backed rebel forces unable to meet civilians' basic needs, the Russian military reported.according to Sergey Rudskoy, deputy chief of the Russian military's General Staff. He noted thatin the city destroyed in the fightingIt also contributes to growing anger and frustration over how the rebels are running the city.Raqqa, which was one of Syria's largest cities before the war, is now facingMeanwhile in the city,in Raqqa; the lack of sanitation is also a problem asThe Russian military official had urged Western nations to put pressure on rebels to allow aid convoys - being sent by the UN and other humanitarian agencies - to reach the area and provide assistance to those in need.Raqqa, which gained notoriety as the de facto capital of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), was retaken back in October 2017. However, several months after what was hailed by the US and its Western allies as a liberation, Raqqa still looks more like a battlefield, with the city landscape being dominated by partially collapsed buildings.Earlier in February, an RT crew visited post-war Raqqa, filming numerous buildings damaged beyond repair or rendered uninhabitable. The streets of the city, which are surrounded by the ruins of what were once residential districts, are still filled with debris.