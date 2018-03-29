© Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters



At least 68 people have been killed at a Venezuela police station, where an apparent riot and escape attempt resulted in a fire. The casualties have been confirmed by the country's prosecutor general.The fire took place in the General Command of the Carabobo Police in the city of Valencia. After the fire, dozens of relatives gathered outside the station, trying to break in to get answers, reportedly forcing police to intervene.Venezuela Prosecutor General Tarek William Saab has confirmed the incident in a series of tweets, saying 68 people were killed inincluding 66 men and two female visitors. He said four special prosecutors have been appointed to investigate the incident.The rioting reportedly started early Wednesday morning. Venezuelan officials have not shared any versions of the events, but witnesses reported hearing gunfire from inside the police station before plumes of black smoke started rising from it. Relatives say many of the victims died from burns and smoke inhalation."I don't know if my son is dead or alive!" Aida Parra, whose son was a prisoner at the facility, told AP. "They haven't told me anything."Another woman named Dora Blanco told local media that she was also "desperate" to find out what happened to her son. "My son has been here a week," she said.According to prisoner rights organization Una Ventana a la Libertad, cited by various media,Venezuela is no stranger to violent prison riots and escapes. In August 2017, a riot left 37 people dead and 14 wounded in police cells in the southern state of Amazonas, and earlier in March 2018, 58 detainees escaped their holding cells on Margarita Island after a hole opened up in the wall, but were later recaptured.