© Toby Melville / Reuters



A whistleblower who blew the lid off Cambridge Analytica's (CA) links to Facebook, and the sharing of millions of people's data, has opened up about the company, appearing in front of British MPs at the DCMS committee.Accusations of fake offices, suspicious deaths, and collusion have emerged in the explosive questioning of the whistleblower, Christopher Wylie. Former CA director Wylie spent a year working with the British press over how the company obtained people's personal information from Facebook.Speaking to MPs in Parliament, Wylie faced questions on the inner workings of the company and their connections to the Brexit campaign group Vote Leave.Under UK law BeLeave and Vote Leave should not have been combining campaigns or sharing finances. Wylie accused Vote Leave, BeLeave, the DUP and Veterans for Britain of working together in the EU referendum campaign.Simon Hart, Conservative MP asked: "Have you made any assessment as to whether this over-spending would have affected the result?"Wylie replied: "First, if someone is caught doping in the Olympics, no one asks if that made the different to them winning the race."You should not win by cheating."Continuing, Wylie accused AIQ - the Canadian firm with CA connections that allegedly worked with Vote Leave - of developing software which was later used in the US to identify Republican voters.Continuing, Wylie detailed that: "The videos were distributed in Nigeria with the sole intent of intimidating voters. People were having their throats cut... Burned... In ditches... Incredibly anti-Islamic."When pressed by MPs, Wylie said Cambridge Analytica and AIQ "absolutely" shared data. He accused the company of using "weasel words" to deny having anything to do with each other.Before Wylie's testimony, committee members called out Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, insisting he should be questioned over how millions of users' details got into the hands of political consultancy Cambridge Analytica, after the company said it would send another executive to appear before them.CA, a political consulting firm, reportedly obtained data through a program designed by an ex-employee, Cambridge University researcher Aleksandr Kogan.Billions were wiped off Facebook's stock price in the wake of the revelations, and news sites rushed to cover the rapidly unfolding story.