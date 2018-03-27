© AFP



Surrounding the successful Syrian Army operation to clear the East Ghouta region, to the east of Damascus city center, of terrorist forces, allegations that the Russian air force were targeting schools emerged.However, even if it did occur, we must reflect why these things have happened in Syria.We would like to remind our readers thatLessons still do take place in the taken over schools, but rather then learning about science, mathematics, literature and history, the students who are adult terrorists, learn how to use advanced and complex weaponry.One such example can be seen in the below video where Al-Qaeda linked terrorists belonging to Ahrar al-Sham use a school for military training.Of course, rather then mainstream media reporting that these are terrorist training sites, they report the airstrikes as targeting schools full of students out of blood lust, rather then reporting the truth.