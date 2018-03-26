A Syrian Member of Parliament has given a chilling warning to the European Union by telling them that their beloved moderate rebels are now on their way to Europe."Dear EU leaders.. don't worry about your "besieged & starved" rebels no more. They are on their way to you..," Syrian MP for Aleppo, Fares Shehabi warned the European Union from his Twitter account yesterday.The East Ghouta region to the immediate east of Damascus city center has since 2011 been a stronghold for terrorist groups, but in the last month has been almost entirely liberated by the Syrian Army. Only the town of Duma remains in the hands of terrorist forces, primarily Jaish al-Islam.Europe has had a migrant crisis where thousands of undocumented men,has flooded in. With these terrorists in East Ghouta being transferred from that region to Idlib in northwest Syria on the border with Turkey, they now have a clear passage to leave Syria and reach Europe.Paul Antonopoulos is a Research Fellow at the Center for Syncretic Studies. He has an MA in International Relations and is interested in Great Power Rivalry as well as the International Relations and Political Economy of the Middle East and Latin America.