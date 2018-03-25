Society's Child
Israeli jets pound Gaza after 'border fence breach and arson attempt'
RT
Sun, 25 Mar 2018 00:45 UTC
According to an IDF statement, the Israeli Air Force targeted a military compound in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, after Palestinians armed with Molotov cocktails illegally crossed the separation wall and entered Israel.
"The IDF will continue to thwart all attempts to harm the State of Israel and will respond severely against those who wish to harm Israeli civilians," the IDF tweeted, adding that "Hamas is held responsible for all aggression coming from the Gaza Strip."
Earlier the IDF said that the security fence near Kibbutz Kissufim was "damaged" and four Palestinians carrying bottles "filled with flammable material" illegally crossed the border, trying to set fire to an engineering vehicle at around 5 pm local time on Saturday.
The 'infiltrators', however, fled back to Gaza when Israeli troops arrived at the scene, Haaretz reports, citing the military.
A video, purportedly showing the Palestinian infiltration, was released by Al-Jazeera. It shows a group of four masked men, cutting through a portion of the security fence, with the help of a fifth. The four men then quickly run up to the construction site next to the security barrier, where engineering equipment was sitting unattended. After a few moments, smoke is seen rising from the area.
"We will work determinedly and with a heavy hand against any damage to Israel's security infrastructure and any attempt to enter Israel," Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Yoav Mordechai said on Saturday, responding to the incident, noting that Hamas is "encouraging" the population to "disrupt order near the Israel-Gaza border."
The World has only one problem, Psychopaths. There are two basic types of Psychopaths, Social and Anti-Social. The essential feature of Psychopaths is a Pervasive, Obssesive-Compulsive desire to force their delusions on others. Psychopaths completely disregard and violate the Rights of others, particularly the Freedom of Association which includes the right not to associate and the Right to Love.
LOL ahhh give the dude a break LOL He s got 2 kids now LOL .. LOL
Spastic is not a word you hear much anymore. We'd use it as an insult to mates in the 70's, but it became a 'bad' word...[Link]
facebook should be closed to serve as an example. to allow for a new kind of social media. with clear and defined rules. to allow human beings a...
@ lingyjenn No I will not get out the way, throw the traditional family values away and I will not lend a hand. There are limits. I'm ok with gays...
With 40% obesity and 19% GNP spent on health care, nothing much out of the U.S. medical establishment is worth listening to. Especially the...