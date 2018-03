© Wikimedia Commons

The stabbing illustrates that the nationwide push for gun control is putting children at greater risk because the media and lawmakers are focused on the wrong issue.

It happened again in Florida.Seventeen-year-old Corey Johnson of Jupiter, Florida, was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder for killing Jovanni Brand and for stabbing Elaine Simon and her son Dane in their Palm Beach Gardens home.According to police, Johnson said he killed Brand because of his Muslim faith. Johnson converted to Islam and was radicalized by watching ISIS videos online.Similar to the Parkland, Florida, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz,In the wake of the Parkland shooting, the left-wing propaganda complex - Democrat politicians, the left-wing media and activists - drove the anti-gun narrative, making Florida and the nation focus on gun control and the NRA. Under media- and activist-generated pressure, Florida lawmakers panicked and passed a new gun control law.A mentally deranged young man was the culprit. Watchdog institutions failed to protect students. But the anti-gun frenzy ignited by the left-wing propaganda complex distracted the public's attention from the root cause of the high school shooting.If law enforcement felt the public pressure it deserved after failing to apprehend Cruz, it is conceivable that Johnson could have been arrested before the stabbings.Having dropped the ball with Cruz, it's unimaginable that schools, local police, and the FBI were not urgently combing their files, searching for teens with records of threatening behavior, to flag immediate action. Yet the unimaginable incompetence of law enforcement, led by the FBI, resulted in another unimaginable murder.In late 2016, Johnson sparked an international incident when he made threats on Instagram against McAuley Catholic High School in England. Johnson posted , "We have our sights set on you, and by Allah we will kill every single infidel student at this school #McAuleySchoolMassacre." In early 2017, there was a meeting at Johnson's high school in which school authorities, local law enforcement and the FBI discussed his online activity and his possible interest in joining ISIS.The FBI chose not to pursue legal action but instead "believed a redirection approach would be the most beneficial regarding his conduct."Our nation and children are less safe because Democrats, the liberal media, and activists put politics and their anti-gun agenda before the truth.