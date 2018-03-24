© / Sputnik



Russian Air Forces are not carrying out airstrikes on residential areas in Eastern Ghouta and don't use incendiary bombs, Russia's Defense Ministry said, refuting reports by Syrian pro-opposition activists as "glaring falsehoods."the Defense Ministry said in a statement.Earlier, the UK-based Observatory claimed that "Russian air strikes and incendiary weapons killed the civilians in a basement from burning or suffocation" in Arbin town in Eastern Ghouta on Thursday.The civilians fleeing Eastern Ghouta through humanitarian corridors say that the White Helmets were only operating in the areas controlled by Al-Nusra terrorist group and never provided any assistance to the population, the Defense Ministry said.it added.the ministry said.The internationally-funded White Helmets have long been hailed as heroes by the mainstream western media, with a Netflix documentary that praised them as "unarmed and neutral civilian volunteers" even winning an Oscar. However, the group has also been plagued by allegations of having ties with terrorists and producing fake reports.As for the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, RT's investigation in late 2015 revealed that, despite its convincing name, the organization is actually run by a single man in Coventry, UK, who last visited Syria nearly two decades ago.While Russia is blamed for airstrikes on Eastern Ghouta, the militants holed up in the Damascus suburb continue daily shellings of the Syrian capital. They fired four missiles and eight mines at residential areas on Friday, killing four people and injuring 18 others, Major-General Yuri Yevtushenko, the head of Russia's Reconciliation Center, said.Some 104,000 people have used humanitarian corridors to leave the besieged Damascus suburb since late February.The withdrawal of Ahrar al-Sham fighters from the town of Harasta continued on Friday.4,120 militants and their families have been evacuated from Harasta to Qalaat al-Madiq, in Idlib, over the last two days, Yevtushenko said.