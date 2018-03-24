"In my country home, I had to put a pump-action shotgun near my bed, this is true. But these were the times back then - better to be safe than sorry,"The 1990's were among the four worst periods in Russian history, which collectively were
...
"I thought about what to do, thought about maybe seeking work as a taxi driver. I am not joking, I had to do something, I had two small kids. So, when they offered me legal work in Moscow on the presidential staff, I agreed and moved."
- The Mongol Invasion of 1240
- Including all the events that went with it, the fall of Kiev, the sundering of Ukraine and Belarus from the territory of modern Russia, their partition into Lithuanian Rus', and later Rzeczpospolita (Poland-Lithuania).
- The Time of Troubles 1598-1613
- The Bolshevik Revolution (1917) and events that followed
- the 1990s (which happened in the 1990's believe it or not)
During the 1990's, Russian people almost lost Russia, she was almost sold off and out to the highest bidder, by unscrupulous capitalists and westerizers. This period is perfectly depicted in Glazunov's monumental work "The Marketplace of Our Democracy" or Rinkok Nashei Demokratii in Russian.
That doesn't mean they always thought it was perfect, or they didn't even fight, but in general, in most periods, they believed the state as a whole was working in the interest of Russia collectively, even if that didn't mean that of every last Russians. Russians are after all, a collective, communal minded people, not prone to individualism which exalts the individual over Russia itself.
But the 90's brought a time when even those in power were against Russia, selling her out to the west. Some government figures were more loyal to the Clintons and western businesses than to Russia.
Even Monarchists who despise communism could see that the western capitalists and their allies were not restoring the glory of Imperial Russia, they were trying to dismantle and prostitute her, as they still do in Ukraine. Of course, in Stalin's days, individuals had the purges to fear, and Holy Mother Church (The Orthodox Church) suffered tremendously under Lenin, but from a broader political view, during the Soviet years, there was no doubt the government was acting in favor of the Soviet state - even if not all Russians agreed it represented Russia. They weren't acting intentionally for a foreign state.
In the 1990's, may believe factions within the government were openly betraying Russia in ways which never happened before. Russians never felt this uncertain, as before, there had always been a guiding, infallible ideology: Orthodoxy, The Czar, Communism, etc. but in the 90's it was like all those giants faded into history, and only ashes and embers remained of a once great flame.
RT reports:
Vladimir Putin had to protect himself with firearms due to criminality in Russia during the pro-market reforms of the 1990s, and even considered taking a side-job as a taxi driver, the president revealed in an interview.Those were truly dark days - it can be hard even to speak of, but with the work of Putin in restoring Russia, God forbid that any Russian should ever feel like that.
The revelations emerged in a documentary about Putin, made by Russian journalist Andrey Kondrashov. In the film, one of the president's friends, famous cello player Sergey Roldugin, said Putin used to keep a firearm near his bed during the 1990s.
In an interview for the documentary, the Russian leader said modern crime drama tended to exaggerate the level of lawlessness in the country at that time, but said "in general, the situation was quite militant."
"In my country home, I had to put a pump-action shotgun near my bed, this is true. But these were the times back then - better to be safe than sorry," he said.
The president also revealed that he thought about taking a side-job as a taxi driver after his friend and mentor Anatoly Sobchak lost the 1996 governor elections in St. Petersburg. "I thought about what to do, thought about maybe seeking work as a taxi driver. I am not joking, I had to do something, I had two small kids. So, when they offered me legal work in Moscow on the presidential staff, I agreed and moved."
Putin has repeatedly described the "shock-therapy" reforms of the 1990s as a mistake that led to poverty for the majority of Russians, while few chosen 'oligarchs' gained tremendous riches. Last year, Putin reiterated this position when speaking to an international economic forum, blaming the gap between the richest and poorest Russian citizens on a "nasty tendencies" rooted in 1990s.
Comment: What people in the West tend to forget is how bad things were in Russia during those times. It's still fresh enough in people's minds that it was under Putin that Russia is where it is today, a far cry from the shattered remains in the 90s. Margarita Simonyan explains here.
For more on "shock-therapy" reforms: The Shock Doctrine: The Rise of Disaster Capitalism (Documentary)