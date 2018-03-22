© Getty Images



A French secret serviceman acting on the express orders of Nicolas Sarkozy is suspected of murdering Colonel Gaddafi, it was sensationally claimed today. He is said to have infiltrated a violent mob mutilating the captured Libyan dictator last year and shot him in the head.The motive, according to well-placed sources in the North African country, was towho was President of France at the time.Other former western leaders, includingwere also extremely close to Gaddafi, visiting him regularly and helping to facilitate multi-million pounds business deals.Sarkozy, who once welcomed Gaddafi as a 'brother leader' during a state visit to Paris, was said to have received millions from the Libyan despot to fund his election campaign in 2007.The conspiracy theory will be of huge concern to Britain which sent RAF jet to bomb Libya last year with the sole intention of 'saving civilian lives'.A United Nations mandate which sanctioned the attack expressly stated that the western allies could not interfere in the internal politics of the country.Now Mahmoud Jibril, who served as interim Prime Minister following Gaddafi's overthrow, told Egyptian TV:Diplomatic sources in Tripoli, the Libyan capital, meanwhile suggested to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Serra thatThe paper writes:One Tripoli source said: 'Sarkozy had every reason to try to silence the Colonel and as quickly as possible.' The view is supported by information gathered by investigators in Benghazi, Libya's second city and the place where the 'Arab Spring' revolution against Gaddafi started in early 2011.Rami El Obeidi, the former head of foreign relations for the Libyan transitional council, said he knew thatNato experts were able to trace the communications traffic between the two Arab leaders, and so pinpoint Gaddafi to the city of Sirte, where he was murdered on October 20, 2011.In another sinister twist to the story, a 22-year-old who was among the group which attacked Gaddafi and who frequently brandished the gun said to have killed him, died in Paris last Monday.Ben Omran Shaaban was said to have been beaten up himself by Gaddafi loyalists in July, before being shot twice. He was flown to France for treatment, but died of his injuries in hospital.Sarkozy, who lost the presidential election in May, has continually denied receiving money from Gaddafi. Today he was unavailable for comment, but is facing a number of enquiries into alleged financial irregularities.