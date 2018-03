© Frederick Florin/AFP



Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy is reportedly under formal investigation over allegations that his 2007 election campaign received funding from the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.According to a source in the judiciary,Reuters reports. According to Le Monde , several former senior figures in the Gaddafi regime have provided new evidence confirming the allegations of illicit financing.Sarkozy, who was president of France from 2007 to 2012, denies the allegations. The former French president faced two days of questioning before being released from judicial detention on Wednesday afternoon.The allegations against Sarkozy emerged in 2012 and a judicial inquiry was launched in 2013. In November 2016,in his evidence to the National Transitional Council of Libya, the de facto Libyan government during the country's civil war.