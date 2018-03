© Ammar Safarjalani / Global Look Press

Dozens of civilians have been killed and injured in the Damascus suburb of Jaramana, after terrorists attacked a local market in the mostly Christian and Druze neighborhood of East Ghouta.Videos purportedly showing the aftermath of the attack surfaced online, showing pools of blood and ravaged buildings.Other images (GRAPHIC) showed people - some presumably dead - lying on the ground.Once again ignoring the daily humanitarian pause, terrorists resumed mortar attacks against the residential quarters of Damascus and its suburbs on Tuesday, the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria reported.According to media reports, the attacks were carried out from the militant-held Eastern Ghouta area. While the militants holed-up there still shell residential areas of Damascus city on daily basis, today's death toll appears to be the heaviest one over the past few weeks."We went to look outside; we couldn't see a thing because of the dust," a local woman told Ruptly news agency,Since last month, Syrian government forces have been carrying out Operation Damascus Steel, which aims to clear East Ghouta of terrorists and jihadist militants, who have held the enclave near the country's capital for years. After the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution proposing a 30-day humanitarian ceasefire in Syria, a daily humanitarian pause has been enforced in the area.The militants have been disrupting these humanitarian efforts, shelling the corridors and attacking civilians attempting to leave. The situation has, seemingly, improved over the past few days, with tens of thousands of civilians successfully reaching safety.the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.