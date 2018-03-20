© KJN/Elizabeth Mueller

There was collusion in the election of 2016. It involved Russians, a British ex-spy, law firms, FBI agents, DOJ attorneys, an FBI director that prejudged evidence, an Attorney General that had an unethical meeting with the spouse of a target, FISA warrants obtained on faulty information that stemmed from political sources, a Deputy Director whose wife received monetary support in an election, an FBI director who lied to Congress, an FBI Deputy Director who lied to the Justice Department's Inspector General, loads of classified materials that were mishandled and criminally passed to those without clearances, and partisan hacks spearheading inquiries aiming for political outcomes.

The firing of Andrew McCabe, the discovery of his "private notes," the ill-tempered response by other Obama loyalists and a yet to be disclosed Inspector General's report on an investigation that began before Donald Trump had come to office are all pieces ofof anything Trump and company did to cooperate with Russians in changing votes in Michigan and Wisconsin.So many Democrats and Republicans have asserted the lack of evidence in the Russian collusion issue its become comical if not annoying to endure as the uninformed continue to argue otherwise.For while the Russians attempted mass chaos,Is there anything more sacred in our representative republic?The scandal that goes mostly unmentioned began before the election had even occurred, but appears to have continued well past the final results of election night, with one candidate winning 30 of 50 states, and racking up a 304 to 227 victory in the electoral college.A victory that looks increasingly historic in light of what increasingly appears to beThe Democrats' illicit partnership with the Obama Justice Department and what appears to be an increasingly corrupted leadership at the Federal Bureau of Investigation was yet one more logistical hurdle that President Trump would have to overcome in his surprising and transformational win.Few remember, though my radio show discussed at length, the reports that surfaced in October of 2016. In reaction to the bizarre July 5th announcement by then FBI director James Comey, FBI officials revealed that members of the DOJ and FBI investigative teams that had worked the Hillary email case were "angered & disgusted" that the co-optedignored the very real analysis of evidence andaccording to a source within the group.It was later revealed that Comey had been prepared to exonerate Clinton in February of that year when he would yet not interview her until months later. She was also granted an interview, instead of being asked to testify under oath.We discovered later thaton Trump that included the hiring of a disgraced British ex-spy, a law firm attached to Hillary, and a collection of accusations largely originating from Russian sources.. Yet this partisan piece of opposition research for a campaignon Trump campaign members and was continually extended. The other rationales for the FISA warrants included sources that also traced back to Hillary Clinton, one of them being a significant donor to the Clinton foundation.Yet that disgraced ex-spy remained on retainer by the FBI beyond the discovery that the dossier was in large measure useless. Why would the Obama administration have him there at all?Enter the illicit relationship between agents Strzok and Page, and the fact that from before election night, to well afterwards it appearswere thought to be a backstop by then Deputy Director McCabe and you have the elements leading the investigation into all of it thatShuffle into the mix Loretta Lynch meeting with Bill Clinton on a tarmac, Dr. Susan Rice penning an imaginative "record" of a President "instructing" investigators to play it "by the book," Comey penning what should be considered classified and protected notes of conversations he had with the new President and then wholesale gives them to people outside of government and this weekend Deputy Director McCabe admitting to evidently employing a similar practice. Add to the mix conflicting testimony from former director Comey before Congress on back to back highly publicized visits.What the universe has truly ignored is the fact that(which has been far less publicized than Special Council Robert Mueller's), and in large measureAgents have been fired, reassigned, and otherwise dealt with just within the process of the investigation.and once revealed to the Justice Department's disciplinary powers a concurrent recommendation was termination.That Comey, McCabe, and others have practiced an obvious double standard in the email case of Hillary Clinton where ample evidence caused 106 of the case agents and attorneys working on the case to believe indictment would occur, and simultaneously going to such extraordinary measures through the assistance of essentially Hillary's campaign operation to attempt to thwart the outcome of the election is more than enough reason to go after them on a criminal basis alone.That McCabe reportedly lied to the low key Inspector General, while attempting to send General Michael Flynn to prison for lying to the same FBI is of highest hypocrisy.But hypocrisy is what Comey, McCabe, Strzok, and others seem especially gifted at.In some respects Robert Mueller never asked for the position he finds himself in.The scope of this collusion is overwhelming, the attempts are a damning indictment of political operatives that have lost all integrity, and sadly an administration, a major political party, and agents of a deep state that attempted in a wide sweeping number of ways to undo an election that they lost.(like Chris Swetzer who appeared with Harris Faulkner's FoxNews broadcast on Friday)For the sake of justice, above all else, I hope it brings clarity to a story our modern media landscape is highly invested in keeping as convoluted as possible.