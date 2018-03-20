Senior executives at Cambridge Analytica - the data company that credits itself with Donald Trump's presidential victory - have been secretly filmed saying they could entrap politicians in compromising situations with bribes and Ukrainian sex workers.In an undercover investigation by Channel 4 News,In one exchange, when asked about digging up material on political opponents, Mr Nix said they could "send some girls around to the candidate's house", adding that Ukrainian girls "are very beautiful, I find that works very well".In another he said:Offering bribes to public officials is an offence under both the UK Bribery Act and the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Cambridge Analytica operates in the UK and is registered in the United States.The admissions were filmed at a series of meetings at London hotels over four months, between November 2017 and January 2018. An undercover reporter for Channel 4 News posed as a fixer for a wealthy client hoping to get candidates elected in Sri Lanka.Mr Nix told our reporter: "...we're used to operating through different vehicles, in the shadows, and I look forward to building a very long-term and secretive relationship with you."Along with Mr Nix, the meetings also included Mark Turnbull, the managing director of CA Political Global, and the company's chief data officer, Dr Alex Tayler.Mr Turnbull described how, having obtained damaging material on opponents, Cambridge Analytica can discreetly push it onto social media and the internet.In the meetings, the executives boasted that Cambridge Analytica and its parent company Strategic Communications Laboratories (SCL) had worked in more than two hundred elections across the world, including Nigeria, Kenya, the Czech Republic, India and Argentina.The company is at the centre of a scandal over its role in the harvesting of more than 50 million Facebook profiles.Chief executive Mr Nix has also been accused of misleading a parliamentary select committee, which is now asking him to provide further information. He has denied the allegations.Tonight, a Cambridge Analytica spokesman said: "We entirely refute any allegation that Cambridge Analytica or any of its affiliates use entrapment, bribes, or so-called "honey-traps" for any purpose whatsoever... We routinely undertake conversations with prospective clients to try to tease out any unethical or illegal intentions..."They said: "Cambridge Analytica does not use untrue material for any purpose."And they insisted that opposition research and intelligence gathering, the use of subcontractors and working discreetly with clients are all common practice and legitimate.