© Dmitry Serebryakov / AFP



Vladimir Putin's re-election as Russian president will ensure the continuation of an economic policy that has seen a major spike in foreign investment, says head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund."Since the elections are over, it will allow institutional investors to actively implement projects in Russia in the medium term, which can provide an additional influx of $25-30 billion into the Russian economy," RDIF's Kirill Dmitriev told reporters.He said that "."The presidential election in Russia was held on March 18. Putin won by a significant margin with 76.7 percent of the vote - a record level of support for the incumbent.Recent data shows that,Sberbank Investment Research shows that foreign investments totalled $146 million for the week through March 14, which is greater by a third compared to the $112 million invested during the previous week.A study by a British consulting agency EY (formerly Ernst & Young) showed that, Economy Minister Maksim Oreshkin said last October.