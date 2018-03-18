© Kirill Kallinikov / Sputnik



There is an ongoing cyberattack on Russia's Central Election Commission, targeting its information center, the body's secretary has said. The commission's website earlier came under a DDoS attack from 15 countries."We are registering what is in fact a cyberattack on our information center," the commission's secretary, Maya Grishina, said.The commission's website was also attacked soon after voting began. A distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack peaked between 2am and 5am on Sunday, chairperson Ella Pamfilova said.according to Pamfilova.The head of the state corporation Rostelecom, Mikhail Oseyevsky, earlier said that cyberattacks on various Russian websites surged in the days prior to the election. On Saturday, Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor and online news outlet Lenta were attacked.