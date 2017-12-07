© Yuri Kadobnov/AFP/Getty Images

Woohoo! Putin will stick around until 2024, when I'll turn 27. My whole life under one ruler! Feel that stability!

He wants to stay in power for 21 years. In my view, that's a tad too much. I invite everyone not to consent.

A photo from my rally in Nizhny Novgorod. Don't let that crook Putin deceive you. GAZ [the Gorky Automobile Plant] is for us!

His candidacy for the Russian presidency is especially important and correct in the complex geopolitical situation in which Russia finds itself today.

Vladimir Putin will compete in Russia's presidential race under a neutral flag.

After a long wait,He made the announcement in Nizhny Novgorod at a concert dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the Gorky Automobile Plant. Meduza collects some of the early reactions from Russians pouring in on social media.Many of the comments on Twitter highlight the near quarter of a century Putin will have spent in power, following his likely victory in next year's election.Alexey Navalny, the opposition activist who is trying to fight a federal law that prohibits him from running for elected office as a convicted felon, is naturally opposed to Putin's reelection as president. Navalny is also challenging claims made before Putin's announcement that all auto workers in Nizhny Novgorod support Putin's candidacy.One of the first state officials to comment on Putin's announcement, Senator Elena Mizulina welcomed the president's candidacy as a necessary response to Russia's growing geopolitical struggles.Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the State Duma, also endorsed Putin in strong terms, saying, "Writing on his Telegram channel, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov embraced Putin's announcement, saying that the president "doesn't have the right to abandon the Russian people and state."A day after the International Olympic Committee's decision to ban Russia's national team from competing in the 2018 Winter Games, Putin's announcement had certain Olympic undertones for some Internet users in Russia.Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, said of Putin's reelection bid, "Of course, the president must be the one who decides how to proceed.So let him participate in the elections for another term."According to the news agency Interfax, Putin says he hasn't yet decided who will run his reelection campaign. "I'll think about it some more," he told reporters.